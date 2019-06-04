Jamaal Charles Nearly Attacked By Giant Spider In Intense Capture Mission

Jamaal Charles Nearly Attacked By Giant Spider ... Intense Capture Mission

Jamaal Charles was ALMOST attacked by a humongous spider ... but fortunately for the ex-NFL star -- he's still got some moves, and ducked away from the big-ass arachnid as it charged!!!

It all went down in the former Kansas City Chief's backyard ... where he was trying his best to capture an 8-legged beast and protect his Texas home.

The video is pretty intense ... Jamaal tries to calmly sweep the spider into a box -- but then it suddenly darts at his left leg!!!

But, the ex-running back is able to move out of the way ... and then he went on an offensive assault -- slapshotting the spider into a box.

Victorious, Jamaal zooms in on the spider ... and the thing is MASSIVE!!!!

Unclear what Jamaal's intentions are now that the spider is captured ... but we know one thing for sure, his family ain't letting it in the house, 'cause one of them says, "Lock that door. We are not bringing that in here."

#GoodCall.