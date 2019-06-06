NFL Rookie Tyrel Dodson Frantic 911 Call 'He Hit Me Across My Face!'

NFL Rookie Tyrel Dodson Frantic 911 Call, 'He Hit Me Across My Face!'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call Tyrel Dodson's GF made after the Buffalo Bills rookie allegedly attacked her in Arizona ... and she tells the operator, "He hit me across my face!"

The woman was frantic -- sobbing loudly -- but she eventually composes herself to tell the operator, "My boyfriend, like, hurt me."

She added, "He was hitting me and broke my door!"

As we previously reported ... Dodson was in Arizona with his girlfriend last month when they got into an altercation after he had thrown up on her carpet after a day of drinking.

Dodson's GF says in the 911 call the 6' 2", 240 lb football player "shoved me up against the wall" after she confronted him about the vomit ... and she says she hit him to get him off of her.

That's when she says "he hit me across my face."

The woman also says after she locked herself in her bathroom to keep him away from her ... she says he broke her bathroom door and it hit her in the face, causing a bump on her head.

Dodson's GF -- who also says the linebacker stole $10,000 in cash from her -- refused medical attention from the police.

Dodson was eventually arrested for the incident and charged with 1 domestic violence count, 1 charge of disorderly conduct and 1 charge of damage to property.

For his part, according to the police report, he told cops he never put his hands on her.

The Bills released a statement shortly after his arrest, saying, "We are aware of the incident involving Tyrel Dodson last weekend. We have been looking further into the matter and will continue to gather information as the legal process continues."

Dodson is due in court later next month to face the charges.