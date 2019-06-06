NBA's P.J. Tucker Wants Harsher Punishment for Warriors Part-Owner Mark Stevens

NBA's P.J. Tucker Warriors' Mark Stevens Got Off Easy ... Demands Harsher Punishment

Houston Rockets player P.J. Tucker ain't happy with the NBA's 1-year ban against Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens ... telling TMZ Sports, "It should be more!"

As we previously reported ... in addition to the 1-year ban, Stevens was also fined $500,000 for pushing Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals after Lowry dove into the crowd trying to save a loose ball.

The man who shoved Kyle Lowry last night is a part owner of the Warriors, per @axios pic.twitter.com/5xkOgVPIwR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 6, 2019

Lowry says Stevens also cussed at him several times during the interaction.

Tucker says the NBA's punishment feels very light -- and says everyone should be outraged by Stevens' conduct.

"Don't put your hands on people," Tucker says ... "There's nowhere in the game for that."

Tucker says he's not sure what the punishment SHOULD be ... but noted, "If a player put his hands on a fan, it would be a lot harsher."

"No telling what happens ... [that player would] probably never play again."