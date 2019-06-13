UFC's Paige VanZant Shows Bloody, Graphic Surgery Pics For Busted Arm

UFC's Paige VanZant Grossest Surgery Pics Ever Blood, Flesh & Metal!!!

** WARNING -- THIS THE GROSSEST THING YOU WILL SEE ALL DAY!!! **

SERIOUSLY ... IT'S SUPER GRAPHIC. YOU SEE BLOOD AND BONE AND A METAL ROD.

IF YOU'RE EATING ... PUT DOWN THE CHALUPA!!!

Okay ... breathe. Focus.

These are intensely graphic pictures from Paige VanZant's arm surgery -- where a metal rod was reinserted into her right forearm.

Remember, Paige initially jacked up the arm during her Jan. 2018 fight when she tried to hit Jessica Rose-Clark with a spinning back fist ... and caught her with the forearm instead.

She had two surgeries since but the arm still isn't 100% so she went under the knife again Thursday for another procedure in hopes of fixing it once and for all.

But, Paige loves to shock her audience and decided to go public with the in-surgery photos of the procedure -- which show the metal stabilizing rod being implanted next to her radius and ulna.

So, if you're a freak and enjoy looking at gross and graphic pics ... YOU'RE GONNA LOVE THIS!!!

And, if you have a weak stomach ... please enjoy the adorable pics of the St. Louis Blues puppy mascot we posted earlier today instead.