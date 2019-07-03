Ben Simmons Rages In Hollywood After $170 Million Offer from 76ers!
7/3/2019 6:38 AM PT
How do you celebrate after getting a $170 MILLION contract offer?
If you're Ben Simmons, you hit the Hollywood nightclubs with a massive entourage!!
That's what the 22-year-old did last night ... rolling into Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood like the ultimate VIP and TMZ Sports has the video.
Simmons -- looking super casual in a hoodie and a baseball cap -- strolled right past the normies and walked right into the club with a bunch of dudes and ladies surrounding him.
It was a pretty pimp moment from one of the biggest young stars in the NBA.
Ben joined some huge celebrities in the club including Dave Chappelle, A$AP Ferg and rapper Trinidad James.
Simmons only made a measly $6.5 mil this season -- but if/when he signs his max contract, he'll be making around $34 MIL per year (He has until October to sign the contract).
So, yeah ... we'd say that's reason to celebrate!
