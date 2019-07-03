Ben Simmons Rages In Hollywood After $170 Million Offer from 76ers!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

How do you celebrate after getting a $170 MILLION contract offer?

If you're Ben Simmons, you hit the Hollywood nightclubs with a massive entourage!!

That's what the 22-year-old did last night ... rolling into Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood like the ultimate VIP and TMZ Sports has the video.

Simmons -- looking super casual in a hoodie and a baseball cap -- strolled right past the normies and walked right into the club with a bunch of dudes and ladies surrounding him.

It was a pretty pimp moment from one of the biggest young stars in the NBA.

Ben joined some huge celebrities in the club including Dave Chappelle, A$AP Ferg and rapper Trinidad James.

Simmons only made a measly $6.5 mil this season -- but if/when he signs his max contract, he'll be making around $34 MIL per year (He has until October to sign the contract).