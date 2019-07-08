Draymond Green Ballin' Out with Fiancee On $200k-Per-Week Yacht!
7/8/2019 7:14 AM PT
Draymond Green ain't worried about all that offseason drama with the Golden State Warriors -- he's chillin' out off the coast of Italy with his fiancee ... in a CRAZY huge yacht!!!
The 29-year-old NBA star is sailing in Sardinia, Italy with Hazel Renee -- whom he proposed to with a $300,000 ring back in January!
Now that the offseason is in full swing, Draymond and Hazel are finally getting some R&R on a yacht called Ruya ... a 135-foot ship with 5 cabins, living room, hot tub and an on-board gym!
The cost to rent Ruya is about $200,000 per week -- but Draymond can clearly afford it ... he's about to enter the final year of his 5-year, $82-MILLION contract!
Green is expected to sign a MASSIVE deal when he becomes a free agent after next season -- so money ain't a thing for this guy.
Meanwhile, back at Golden State ... there's been a TON of action -- with Kevin Durant leaving, Andre Iguodala being traded out, D'Angelo Russell being traded in and Klay Thompson still recovering from a torn ACL.
