Draymond Green Proposed to GF With $300k Diamond Ring

Exclusive Details

Draymond Green spared no expense when he proposed to his girlfriend last month -- TMZ Sports has learned the ring he used to pop the question is worth $300,000!!!

Remember, Warriors coach Steve Kerr accidentally broke the news a few weeks ago that Green got engaged to actress and "Basketball Wives" regular Hazel Renee ﻿... but now, we've got deets.

There was a helicopter. There was a yacht. Oh yeah, and a big ass ring.

Turns out, Day Day hit up Jason of Beverly Hills for the 6-carat flawless diamond ring ... and the NBAer had his fingerprint on the whole thing.

"Draymond was very involved in the design process," Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills tells us.

"I took multiple trips up to the Bay to show him stone options and to choose the setting. He was very particular about the quality of the center stone. He wanted only the best for Hazel."

... and he got it!

Congrats to the couple -- and if you're wondering when the two will actually tie the knot, maybe ask Steve Kerr (he seems to know things).