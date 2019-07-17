LAPD Says Nipsey Hussle Not Target in Marathon Gang Investigation

Exclusive TMZ

Nipsey Hussle was not going to be prosecuted for any type of gang activity at the time of his death ... the LAPD was trying to curb gang activity in and around his store, but he was never the target, according to law enforcement sources.

As TMZ and the New York Times reported, the LAPD and L.A. City Attorney were investigating Nipsey and his business partners for alleged gang activity at his Marathon Clothing store and the surrounding strip mall.

Sources connected to the 2 agencies now tell us, they weren't specifically targeting Nipsey -- they say the investigation centered around abating gang activity in the area, which has been a long-standing problem.

No one from either agency would be specific as to their end game. And, no one from either agency could explain why Nipsey's name was specifically mentioned in connection with the investigation, especially since they now say he wasn't a target.

One high-ranking law enforcement source tells TMZ, the investigation is now a hot potato in the wake of Nipsy's murder, because the City has hailed him as a hero and someone who was trying to prevent gang violence.

Nipsey shunned gang activity at Marathon and although he allowed gang members to enter his shop he forbade any violence. As a matter of fact, he employed past felons and ex-gang members to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Play video content TMZ.com