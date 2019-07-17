Quavo Says A$AP Rocky's Not Alone, Swedish Cops Abused Him Too

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Quavo will think twice and maybe three times before ever stepping foot on Swedish soil again, because he says he -- just like A$AP Rocky -- was abused by Swedish cops.

We got Quavo early Wednesday in WeHo leaving Bootsy Bellows, and the Migos star shared something he's never talked publicly about before ... he and his cameraman were cornered by Swedish cops, put on the ground and almost arrested.

Quavo makes it seem like it happened very shortly after arriving in the country.

As we reported, A$AP is being treated like a convicted criminal, sitting in a Swedish jail for weeks and authorities haven't even charged him with a crime. He's under investigation for aggravated assault where the alleged victim is a man who was harassing and physically attacking A$AP and his crew before the incident that landed the rapper in jail.

The State Dept. is now involved, trying to get A$AP out of custody while he awaits the decision of Swedish prosecutors.