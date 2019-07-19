President Trump Says Melania Asked Him to Help A$AP Rocky ASAP

Play video content Breaking News

President Trump says many people have reached out to him regarding the A$AP Rocky situation in Sweden ... and even the First Lady's concerned about getting him home.

POTUS addressed the media Friday and says he knows there's tremendous support for the rapper, and the U.S. government is working on helping him.

He says Melania also brought A$AP's plight to his attention and told him something needed to be done about it.

Melania says the ball's in motion with the State Department already, adding ... "we hope to get him home soon."

As we reported ... the judge has ordered A$AP to stay in jail, where he has already been for a couple weeks, while prosecutors continue their investigation. However, it seems they are set to indict him soon ... and they have argued he's a flight risk if he's allowed to leave jail.

A$AP's lawyer's calling this treatment unjust based on all the circumstances.