Tyler Skaggs Funeral Set for Today, Angels Expected to Attend

Breaking News Getty

Tyler Skaggs will be laid to rest at a private funeral service on Monday ... with his family, L.A. Angels teammates and MLB friends expected to attend.

Per their schedule, the Angels do not have a game on Monday which means players and other personnel are available to attend the service for the 27-year-old.

Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun -- who was very close with Skaggs -- is reportedly missing his team's Monday night game against the Reds to attend the funeral. The two grew up in Southern California together.

Skaggs died in his team hotel room in the Dallas area on July 1 during a road trip to Texas to play the Rangers. A cause of death has not been released.

Sources who had spent time with Skaggs the day before his death told us they didn't notice anything unusual about Tyler's behavior in the hours before he died ... explaining, "He seemed completely normal."

When the team returned to Anaheim for their first home game following Tyler's death, they combined for a no-hitter ... which they dedicated to Skaggs.

In fact, Tyler's mother threw out the ceremonial first pitch that night ... and Angels players credited her with setting the tone. The entire team had worn Skaggs' #45 jersey to honor the pitcher.