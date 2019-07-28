Adrien Broner Says 'Nothing Has To Change' After Dadashev's Death, 'Hell Nah'

Nothing Has To Change After Boxing Deaths

Adrien Broner thinks Maxim Dadashev's death from in-ring injuries was tragic ... but the star boxer tells TMZ Sports nothing about the sport has to change going forward.

"Hell nah," Broner says ... "Ain't nothing got to change."

Dadashev -- a 28-year-old Russian junior welterweight contender -- took repeated punches to the face and head during his fight last Friday night with Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias.

After his trainer threw in the towel to stop the bout ... Dadashev collapsed and was rushed to the hospital -- where he later died Tuesday from brain injuries suffered during the fight.

Broner tells us the tragedy was eye-opening ... and says people need to start appreciating him more now because "it only take one shot and we can die."

But, as far as putting in measures to prevent that from happening in the future, Broner says that's unnecessary for boxing.

"It's a part about growing up," Broner says ... "Who your teacher is. What he taught you. 'Cause when I grew up, my coach, Mike Stafford, the first thing he taught me was defense."

"And that's why my career is still lasting as long as it is."

As for whether Dadashev's corner let him down by not stopping the fight sooner ... Broner says their actions were fine by him.