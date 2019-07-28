Boxer Jose Benavidez Arrested for Street Racing

Exclusive

Pro boxer Jose Benavidez was arrested this weekend for alleged street racing in Arizona.

Benavidez -- who fights as a welterweight -- was busted Saturday night in Maricopa County, where he was taken in and booked for one count of misdemeanor racing/exhibition of speed and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license (also a misdemeanor).

Benavidez is no longer in custody as of Sunday afternoon, but he stuck around long enough to pose for this mug. The exact circumstances around his arrest remain unclear, but we're working on getting more info. What we do know is that the Arizona Department of Public Safety -- which has state troopers -- is the agency that picked him up.

The guy is a rising star in the world of boxing -- he recently fought and lost to Terrence Crawford, who's a megastar. Crawford retained the welterweight belt after knocking out Benavidez in the 12th round, this following tons of trash talking from Mexican-American fighter.

He reportedly suffered a leg injury about a week ago, and postponed a fight he had scheduled with Luis Collazo on August 17. It was postponed for October of this year.