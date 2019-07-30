Dez Bryant Has 'No Interest in Playing,' Speaks On Anxiety and Depression

Breaking News TMZ

Dez Bryant is opening up on his struggles with anxiety and depression ... saying he has "no interest in playing football right now" -- but he's NOT ready to retire either.

The WR opened up about his situation after TMZ Sports published a story about Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys being sued over a 2017 car crash.

A fan on Twitter insinuated the timing of the lawsuit is fishy considering Zeke is in the middle of a holdout in hopes of landing a big new contract with the Cowboys ... saying, "I remember something like this back when @DezBryant was tryna get paid."

We think the fan is referring to the 2015 offseason when Dez was trying to get a fat contract of his own ... and multiple off-field incidents involving police from 2011 suddenly came to light in the media.

Dez responded to the fan's tweet ...

"This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now. I have not reached out to no organization trying to play ... people forget real quick we are still human."

He added, "My anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff ... what I realized nobody care but me."

Bryant eventually landed a 5-year, $70 million deal -- but the Cowboys cut him after the 2017 season, with 2 years left on the contract. He was picked up by the Saints in 2018 but suffered a season-ending injury before ever playing an official down.

Dez has been working out like a maniac ... but it's clear he's not just focusing on getting his body right, he's working on his mind too.

In fact, he posted a follow-up tweet saying, "I’m not retiring bro ... I’m just taking care of myself ... that’s a promise."