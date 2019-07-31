Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Conor McGregor, 'Let's Get It F*cking Crackin'!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jorge Masvidal has a message for Conor McGregor -- LET'S FIGHT!!!

The 34-year-old UFC superstar is on a tear right now ... he destroyed Darren Till in March and put Ben Askren to sleep in 5 seconds earlier this month and the fans have been calling on Dana White to match up Jorge with Conor.

And, guess what ... when we spoke with Masvidal, he told us he's ALL THE WAY DOWN -- if Conor wants to make it happen.

There was no trash talking ... there was no disrespect -- just one professional fighter telling another professional fighter that he's ready, willing and able to sit down and hash out a deal.

"I got good things to say about Conor," Jorge told TMZ Sports ... "He's done a lot in the sport and he's made his money already and if he feels he's not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I'm gonna be the first one to applaud him and be like do your thing my brother."

But ... "If he wants to come back and he wants somebody that's gonna stand with him and give him the type of fights that he likes, look no further my brother!"

Jorge says there's one BIG catch ... he doesn't want to have to "flirt" with Conor to bait him into the fight.

"Let's just scrap if were gonna scrap ... and if not, NEXT!"

Of course, Dana White recently told us he did NOT want to make the Masvidal vs. McGregor fight because Conor is too small physically to be fighting someone Jorge's size.

FYI, Jorge's last fight was at 170. Conor's last fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov was at 155.

But, Jorge thinks Dana's assessment is wrong -- insisting their natural weights are closer than people think. Conor also told Dana recently the "too big" argument is BS.

Besides, if they DO fight ... Jorge says he expects the two to stand and bang -- giving the fans the kind of violent show they've been begging for.

"He knows I'm only going for one thing on him -- the off button. I'm not going in there to outpoint him or nothing."

Masvidal ended with one final message to the Irishman ...