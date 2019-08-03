Lamar Odom Kisses New GF in Atlanta
8/3/2019 12:40 AM PT
Lamar Odom has a new woman and he ain't afraid to show it ... puttin' on some major PDA with his girlfriend in Atlanta ... and TMZ Sports has the video!!!
The 39-year-old ex-NBA star went public with 32-year-old health and life coach Sabrina Parr on Friday ... days after he was spotted gettin' romantic on a Chipotle date on Monday.
No word on how long the couple has been a thing .. but judging by the way he was kissing all up on her in public, everything seems to be going well so far.
Of course, Lamar was famously married to Khloe Kardashian before they split in 2013 ... and has recently said he wants to reconcile with the KarJenners.
As for his basketball career, Odom was recently cut from his BIG3 team after the league says he simply wasn't ready to compete at a high level.
But, now that he's dating a fitness guru ... maybe he'll be back next season???
After all, the former Lakers and Clippers star recently appeared on "TMZ Live" and told us he plans on continuing his pro career ... even if it means heading over to The Philippines to get back in game shape.
