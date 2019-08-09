Dana White Will Squash Cyborg Beef And Resign Her, Says Tyron Woodley

Cris Cyborg's UFC reign ain't over just yet ... 'cause Tyron Woodley says he's confident Justino and Dana White will peace up their fractured relationship.

Dana and Cyborg's bad blood reached a boiling point last week when Cris' team posted an edited video that misquoted the UFC honcho ... prompting White to say he was "out of the Cyborg business."

So, that's a wrap for Cyborg when it comes to the biggest MMA promotion in the world, right???

Nope ... on this weeks episode of the "The Hollywood Beatdown," UFC superstar Tyron Woodley explained why Cris most certainly will be back in a UFC Octagon in 2020.

"Cyborg is too big of a name. There's too much money in Cyborg. Cyborg was the greatest female fighter ever until Amanda Nunes took her out."

"Dana White is a business man," ... Woodley says.

From where the relationship currently stands, peace would take a total 180 ... but Tyron's right, Cyborg's a big box office draw, and Dana knows how to make money.