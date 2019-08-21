Tyson Fury Says He'd Whoop Andy Ruiz's Ass W/ One Hand Tied Behind His Back

... With One Hand Tied Behind My Back!!!

Tyson Fury says he'd only need ONE hand to beat Andy Ruiz's ass ... and he tells TMZ Sports he'd even let the fans pick which arm he would use!!!

"I only need one hand for him," Fury said. "One hand."

The boxing superstar's fight schedule is pretty booked up this year ... he's got a bout with Otto Wallin on Sept. 14 and a rematch with Deontay Wilder set for Feb. 22, 2020.

But, Tyson tells us he'd be down for a fight with heavyweight champ Ruiz after that ... saying, "I can never say no to anything."

But, Fury says the fight probably wouldn't be a good one ... telling us he'd wreck Ruiz!!!

By the way, Fury didn't use up all his trash talk on Andy ... he also guaranteed a knockout in his fight with Wilder, saying, "I don't believe Deontay Wilder is going to put the Gypsy King to rest."