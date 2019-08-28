Kevin Love's GF Kate Bock Hospitalized After Couples Rafting Accident

Breaking News

A romantic rafting trip turned bloody for NBA star Kevin Love and his model girlfriend, Kate Bock -- when the couple fell overboard and she bumped her head ... requiring staples to close to wound!

The two were rafting in Wyoming when things went south ... they were riding in the front of the inflatable raft (without helmets) when they were ejected from the boat.

They were smiling in the water -- but when Kate was pulled back into the boat, it was clear she suffered a head wound ... so they wrapped her in gauze and raced her to a nearby hospital.

Kate -- who's modeled for everyone from Sports Illustrated to Victoria's Secret -- required a few staples to close the wound ... but she's brushing the whole thing off as no big deal.

Despite a bloody hat, Bock and Love were in good enough spirits after the accident to trek out to dinner at a local sushi joint ... and even smiled for a selfie!

BTW -- the rafting company claims it was the first head injury they've witnessed in 34 years. Of course.

Love and Bock have been together for years. They also have the most adorable dog. Shout-out to Vestry.

As for Bock's rafting career ... she says she WILL hit the waters again someday.