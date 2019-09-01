Kanye West Describes Church Appearances with Just Two Words

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kanye West can sum up his feelings about bringing his Sunday Services to traditional churches in just 2 words -- far less than Justin Bieber used, but we think they're saying the same thing.

We got Ye Saturday night as he and his wifey, Kim Kardashian, were leaving Cafe Habana in Malibu ... and asked him if he felt any more pressure when performing in churches with his Sunday Service choir.

As you know, Kanye's had 2 special services in the last month -- leaving his usual outdoor location in Calabasas to perform for a North Hollywood congregation ... and the other in Dayton, OH for survivors of the mass shooting there.

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye's answer was short, sweet and a clear sign of his faith. As for feeling pressure ... he was getting plenty last night from one of his outspoken fans in the 'Bu.

Play video content TMZ.com

We'd put that same question, about pressure, to Justin last week -- on the heels of him singing for the first time in front of the congregation at Churchome in Bev Hills. Biebs told us it was more nerve-racking than his stadium concerts.

The takeaway, though, is both of 'em are feeling the Spirit.