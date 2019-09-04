Lonzo Ball Admits BBB Shoes Were Defective ... They 'Exploded'

Breaking News

Lonzo Ball is admitting he KNEW his $500-per-pair Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers were faulty -- and would explode on him during games -- but he continued to hawk 'em anyway.

"Those ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready," Ball admitted on Josh Hart's 'LightHarted' Podcast.

Ever wonder why @ZO2_ switched up his shoes every game during summer league rookie year? LightHarted gives you the exclusive look 😂. Presented by @venmo



Ball -- who was playing for the Lakers during the BBB shoe era -- says he would bring 4 pairs of the shoes to games because he knew they would break and he had to switch them out every quarter,.

"If you literally had my shoes from those, games, they're just exploded bro."

FYI, ZO2s officially shipped to the public in Nov. 2017 -- long after Ball started wearing them in NBA Summer League games.

When asked why he wore them -- even after he knew they were defective -- Ball explained, "Because they were my shoes, I had to debut 'em."

Ball says he actually HATED wearing the shoes and implied that his game suffered as a result.

"And, its crazy," Ball says ... "Right when i switched my shoes, magically, I got good again."

Ball says he kept the secret about his crappy shoes to himself to protect the brand -- but we gotta say, it's a pretty dirty move and a damning admission that could be used as a basis for a class action suit against him.