David Ortiz Visits Fenway For 1st Time Since Shooting ... Throwing Out First Pitch!!!

BIG PAPI'S BACK!!!!!!

David Ortiz is making his first appearance at Fenway Park since he was nearly killed in the Dominican Republic last June ... and Sox officials say he's going to throw out the first pitch!!!

Ortiz almost lost his life after a gunman fired a bullet into his lower back outside of a D.R. club on June 9 ... but after several surgeries -- Ortiz says he's been feeling MUCH better.

So much so, the guy decided to hit up the Red Sox game Monday night to give his former squad a little bit of a boost heading into a rivalry game with the Yankees -- and fans are fired up!!!

David Ortiz arrives at Fenway it throw out the first pitch tonight! pic.twitter.com/xrJWnwp1F0 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 9, 2019 @JHall7news

Unclear if Papi will take the mound for the first pitch or just throw the heat from the infield grass ... but either way, it'll be welcome sight for EVERYBODY in the baseball world!!!

By the way, the Yankees have paid their own tribute to the Sox legend recently ... superstars Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez went to visit him before they started the series last week.

Props for the cool move!!!