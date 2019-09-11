Fake NBA Championship Rings Seized in Customs Bust at LAX

Breaking News U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A bunch of bogus Cavs, Spurs, Warriors and Bulls championship rings have been seized in a recent customs bust at LAX ... and officials say the crooks could have moved the pieces for around $560k!!!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they intercepted a wooden box full of 28 title rings that was heading from China with a final destination in Arizona. Officials believe the fake rings were going to be sold as a collection.

The rings look pretty cool, but when compared to the real thing -- you can tell they're duds.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The collection included 28 rings -- and had they been genuine, the estimated value of the lot is somewhere close to $560k.

“Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro-basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history," Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in L.A. says.

“This seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most importantly, the American consumer.”

This ain't the first time customs has stopped a bunch of crooks from stealing bogus championship rings -- they seized $12 MILLION worth of fake rings earlier this year.