Odell Beckham Refused To Wear Chain Vs. Noted Chain-Snatcher Aqib Talib

There was ZERO chance Odell Beckham was going to get Michael Crabtree'd on Sunday night ... 'cause the star WR straight-up refused to wear his chain against Aqib Talib!!

If you somehow missed it ... Talib and Crabtree had an EPIC beef a couple years ago -- with Talib snatching Crab's gold chain on TWO separate occasions in 2016 and 2017.

Yo Talib really tried to snatch this man chain...levels of disrespect off the charts😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zOnr9ErMBv — Paint Can Papi 🏁 (@2GZandCountin) January 1, 2017 @2GZandCountin

Obviously, Odell saw all the drama ... and wanted NO part of it when the Browns took on the Rams -- because he told Talib on the field Sunday, "I had to not wear my chain tonight!"

"I had to not wear my chain tonight." 😩@AqibTalib21 was wired for his 🔒⬇️ night against the Browns! pic.twitter.com/AGUEY9Ze7K — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 24, 2019 @RamsNFL

Don't worry, Talib didn't take it as an insult ... he actually laughed about it and said to Beckham, "Stop that sh**, O!"

But, while Odell's chain might have survived the night ... his game didn't exactly -- Talib shut down the receiver, allowing only six catches for 56 yards.

Tough trade-off.

By the way, Talib and Crabtree eventually squashed their beef at a Texas Go-Kart track last March ... with the guys having a long heart-to-heart outside the place.

We're told the two bro-hugged after chatting and the drama is now dead.