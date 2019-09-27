Malik McDowell Back In Custody After Judge Says He Tamped w/ Ankle Monitor

After Judge Says He Tampered With Ankle Monitor

Malik McDowell -- the ex-NFL D-lineman who attacked a cop during an arrest earlier this year -- is in more trouble ... he's back in custody after a judge ruled he intentionally tampered with his ankle monitor.

McDowell has been fighting multiple charges stemming from his February arrest where he got violent with a police officer ... but he had been out on bond while his case played out in the Michigan court system.

But, TMZ Sports has learned McDowell was ordered to be back in custody after a judge ruled he violated the terms of his bond.

A rep for the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office tells us it appears McDowell left town for a longer period of time than he was permitted ... and when he got back, he tried to tamper with his ankle monitor to cover it up.

At a hearing this week, a judge ruled it to be an intentional act ... and McDowell was thrown back in jail.

The rep says it's likely McDowell will remain in custody until he's due back in court next month.

As we previously reported, McDowell is facing 2 counts of felony assaulting and resisting, 1 misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and 1 misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license for his cop fighting case.