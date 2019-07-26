NFL's Malik McDowell Ordered to Wear Alcohol Monitoring Bracelet

Play video content Exclusive

NFL D-lineman Malik McDowell -- the guy who fought police in a gas station convenience store -- has been ordered to wear a brand new piece of jewelry ... an alcohol monitoring bracelet.

The 23-year-old defensive tackle recently missed a routine alcohol test in connection to his DUI case ... and the judge was so upset about it during Wednesday's hearing, he ordered McDowell to be fitted with a SCRAM device.

The SCRAM -- which stands for Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring -- is usually strapped to the ankle and continuously tests the skin for traces of alcohol in the body.

A bunch of stars with alcohol-related issues have been fitted with SCRAM devices in the past ... from Lindsay Lohan to Tracy Morgan.

We're trying to find out if McDowell is banned from consuming ANY alcohol -- or if there are exceptions.

As we previously reported, the 6'6", 300 pound lineman was arrested back in February after he got violent with a police officer during a routine traffic stop.

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see McDowell get physical with the cop ... even after the officer deploys his taser on the NFL player.

Cops say McDowell "had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his persons" -- and later said his BAC was .189, more than twice the legal limit.

McDowell was eventually charged with 2 counts of felony assaulting and resisting, 1 misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

His court date to begin trial -- if the case makes it that far -- is set for late October.

McDowell was a 2nd-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft -- but he was released in 2018 ... and hasn't signed anywhere else.