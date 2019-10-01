Damian Lillard Fires Back at Shaquille O'Neal In New Diss Track

... 'Kobe Won You Those Rings'

Fires Back at Shaq In New Diss Track

Damian Lillard just dropped a new diss track to respond to Shaq ... and it GOES HARD.

The song is called "Reign Reign Go Away" and it's pretty solid. He clowns Shaq's filmography -- from "Blue Chips" to "Kazaam" -- makes fun of his physique ... and then mocks his NBA championship count, with a strong Kobe Bryant reference.

"Kobe won you those rings though."

We're working on the transcription as we speak ... but you're gonna want to listen to this!!

Here are some choice lines .. .

-- "I finna tangle with the Diesel. You're jealous of me and I see you."

-- "All the money the world but they traded you for Penny."

Remember, this all started because Shaquille O'Neal put out his own diss track aimed at the NBA superstar ... after Lillard said people don't consider O'Neal as a "real rapper."

In Shaq's track, the NBA Hall of Famer brags about having more money and rings than Lillard ... saying, "You ain't even Trevor Ariza" and will never be Steph Curry.

Shaq calls himself a Lamborghini and says Dame is a "barely charged Tesla."

HERE'S SOME OF THE DAME TRANSCRIPTION ...

Look inside that statue at Staples and find a corpse ...

Confused to why you barked up the tree, 'cause I'ma do ya

Versace on my body, you finally gon' meet Medusa.

Don't know if I address you as Shaq or Shaq Fu?!

Ya old head can't see me he blinded, Slick Rick Tha Ruler!

Pride all in the way and you know it, you big cocky

Heard my rhymes and quickly turned into a disc jockey

N**** wanna play with the monster, you Big Papi

Was mad at Steph unanimous trophy, you sick, probably

It be wise to move on, Aristotle, 'cause this a gimme

All the money in the world, but traded you for Penny

You're corny with the legends so your time I get with plenty

Never run from smoke, I'm the type to climb up the chimney

Was really feeling threatened, at least enough to diss me

Shoulda knew this was a shootout, I could never let you zip me

Said that max was little, that $250 million crispy

Can't recall you getting that when I was cruising on a 10 speed

This a different era, you the past and you the pass

Said yourself that I'm a Tesla no longer need diesel gas

Kinda like the Cavs ain't really need Diesel ass

and even in Miami, won that on the strength of Flash