Too Short Explains Why He Chose to be a Father at 53

Too Short's got an easy explanation for why he held off on becoming a father until now ... he was too busy pouring his time and energy into hooking up with ladies ... lots of 'em.

The legendary rapper was on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and wasn't the least bit shy about why he waited until the ripe age of 53 to become a father. Too Short point-blank says he was enjoying his celebrityhood and all the trappings that came with it,

Translation: He was too busy being daddy to be someone's dad.

TMZ broke the story ... Too Short's girlfriend, Sue, gave birth to their daughter back in December ... and they named her Yani Shaw. Too Short says the irony's not lost on him that the "I Need a Freak" rapper now has a daughter ... and one day in the near future, he might have to break down some of his thirstier lyrics to her.

Blow the whistle if you're with us.

BTW ... Too Short talks about life-changing moments. From his infamous running from the cops days to now being a responsible parent. He also dives in on his diaper changing skills.