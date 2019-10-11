Alberto El Patron Says President of Mexico Will Attend Fight with Tito Ortiz

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

At least one world leader will be in the crowd when Alberto El Patron fights Tito Ortiz in December ... because Alberto says the President of Mexico has agreed to be his VIP guest.

The former WWE superstar -- formerly known as Alberto Del Rio -- is taking on the UFC Hall of Famer in a Combate Americas MMA event on Dec. 7 in Hidalgo, Texas.

Tito Ortiz previously told us he invited Donald Trump and the First Family to the event since he's pretty tight with the Trumps ... but it's unclear if they will attend.

But, Alberto says President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is on board.

"He invited Trump to the fight, but Trump is not coming. But, I invited the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Mexican president IS coming for my fight."

Alberto says he's proud of his Mexican heritage ... but he's equally proud to be an American -- and accuses Tito of being ashamed of his own people.

"You have Mexican blood all over your body, and you hate Mexicans and Latinos coming into this country," Alberto said.