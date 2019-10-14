Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball Will Not Sign with Nike, LaVar Ball Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

LaVar Ball tells TMZ Sports ... neither of his two sons will sign a shoe deal with Nike, despite serious interest from the Swoosh -- because they're still BBB for life.

As we previously reported, Nike has a rep in Australia scouting LaMelo Ball for a possible deal down the road, since the 18-year-old is now widely expected to be a Top 5 NBA Draft pick.

And, Lonzo Ball recently said he'd be open to signing with another shoe company outside of the Big Baller Brand after major issues almost sank the family company.

So, when we saw LaVar at the L.A. Regional Food Bank -- where he donated 70k bottles of BBB Water -- we asked if he would be cool with his sons leaving BBB for another shoe company.

Long story short ... LaVar was adamant NO BALL will sign with Nike.

"Everybody is scouting LaMelo," LaVar said ... "It's okay though."

Ball said the mere thought of one of his boys leaving BBB is outrageous -- "I said it's a family brand, didn't I?"

When we mentioned that Lonzo recently told an L.A. radio station that he was open to exploring other shoe deal options ... LaVar shut that down real quick.

"Lonzo can think all day. He ain't signing with nobody. Big Baller Brand. That's what I said."

Of course, BBB has gone through some hard times -- with Lonzo suing cofounder Alan Foster and covering up the BBB tattoo on his arm.