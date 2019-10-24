NFL's Malik McDowell Pleads Guilty In Cop Fighting Case ... Could Avoid Jail Time

Play video content

NFL defensive lineman Malik McDowell just pled guilty to charges in his violent cop fighting case ... but there's a chance he won't spend any more time behind bars.

McDowell -- a 2017 Seattle Seahawks second-round pick -- was busted back in February in Lathrup Village, Mich. after a traffic stop turned with a cop turned violent.

McDowell was pulled over at a gas station after cops say he was speeding and driving recklessly ... but when he refused to cooperate with one of the officer's commands, a brawl ensued inside the convenience store.

You can see in video, obtained by TMZ Sports ... McDowell roughed up the officer to the point where the cop was forced to tase him ... but even that didn't stop the 6'6", 300-pound D-lineman.

Eventually, more officers arrived on scene to help subdue McDowell ... and ultimately, Malik was arrested.

The 23-year-old was hit with a slew of charges for the incident ... including felony assaulting and resisting and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.

To make matters worse for the guy ... he ended up getting arrested a SECOND time in April after Michigan cops suspected him of stealing a $75,000 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.

He was eventually charged with felony receiving and concealing stolen property in that case.

But, according to court records, McDowell pled "guilty as charged" in both cases at a hearing Wednesday.

It's unclear what McDowell's punishment will be for the pleas ... but a rep for the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office tells us a diversion program instead of jail time IS on the table.

McDowell is due for a sentencing hearing in court later next month.