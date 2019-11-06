Drake Getting into Weed Biz and Wants to Trademark Tons of Products

TMZ/Getty Composite

Drake is expanding his empire by getting into the marijuana industry, the legal one, and he wants to slap his new chronic company's name on all sorts of products.

Champagne Papi's dubbed his weed biz More Life Growth Company and according to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Drake wants to lock up the rights to his company's name and then use it to sell vapes, pipes, rolling papers and hookahs, plus a ton of merch like shirts, boots, coats, dresses, gloves, hats, hoodies, jackets, jeans, sweats, shorts and sneakers.

No clue how this would work, but he's even included lingerie in his trademark application!!!

Drake's also going the more traditional route -- herbal teas for medicinal and recreational purposes, and medicinal herb extracts.