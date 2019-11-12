Ex-Tennessee FB Player Jeremy Banks Apologizes to Police After Anti-Cop Rant

Ex-Tennessee FB Player Jeremy Banks Apologizes to Cops ... 'I'm Truly Sorry'

11/12/2019 4:42 PM PT
Ex-Tennessee football player Jeremy Banks has finally broken his silence after getting kicked off the team last month ... posting a picture with local police officers and apologizing for his "mistake."

Of course, 20-year-old Banks went on an anti-police rant captured on video while being arrested back in September -- saying, "Where I'm from, we shoot at cops."

He also made comments like "Y'all police are some p*****s, bro. Real s**t, I don't f**k with y'all."

Tennesse stuck with Banks after the video came out -- but cut him from the team days later when TMZ Sports learned the linebacker had made violent threats at a female student in August.

Banks had been radio silent up until last week when he posted an apology on Twitter.

"That night I had forgot to pray moments before, it was counted for though. FOR THE PEOPLE #ThanksGod," Banks tweeted, alongside a pic with what appears to be members of the Knoxville Police Department.

"I’m truly sorry for my mistake & I really appreciate everyone that’s rocking with me..."

Banks is still currently enrolled at UT ... but has not been a part of the team since his dismissal last month.

Besides some tremendously stupid decisions off-the-field, the 20-year-old is immensely talented ... and played both offense and defense for the Vols.

In other words, we've probably not seen the last of him just yet.

