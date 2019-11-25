Dwayne Haskins Selfie Fan Blasts Critics, 'For Once Prioritize The Fans!'

Exclusive

The guy who took a selfie with Dwayne Haskins while the QB was supposed to be on the field is telling critics to shut the hell up, saying it's about time the Redskins put their fans first!

"I think it is important to, at least for once, prioritize the fans," Jaime López-Verduzco tells TMZ Sports.

If you missed it ... Haskins finally led the Redskins to a win over the Lions on Sunday -- but the QB's been under fire because he missed the final snaps of the victory to take selfies with fans.

.@Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins celebrating the win over @Lions by taking a selfie with a fan. Problem is.. they needed him for the victory formation! 😂😂😂 #DETvsWAS pic.twitter.com/QyHLuMvkgd — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) November 24, 2019 @WillSelvaTV

In fact, legendary Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann said of the whole incident, "That’s unprofessional & wrong."

But, when we spoke with the guy whose iPhone caused all the drama ... he told us straight-up he thinks the criticism is BS.

"The Redskins are unfortunately losing fans by the day," Jaime says. "Dwayne took the time to make sure that didn't happen ... Let's give the man credit where it's due."

Jaime tells us he hasn't had the opportunity to speak with Dwayne since the infamous pic ... but he says he's hoping to catch up with the QB at the Redskins' next home game on Dec. 15.

As for his plans for the selfie ... Jaime tells us he's trying to frame it with a Haskins jersey -- and have Dwayne sign them both at the game next month!!!

"Hopefully, I won't bother him during the game," Jaime says. "I'll make sure I wait until after."