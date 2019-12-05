Post Malone Gets Diamonds Tested For Authenticity And They Check Out

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Post Malone can rest easy knowing his diamond chains and pendants are the real deal ... he just got his bling tested for authenticity, and passed with flying colors!!!

We ran into Post Malone outside The Nice Guy Wednesday night as he was getting his diamonds certified on the street by a guy with a high-tech device.

Post says he's always wanted to get his ice tested, and seems pretty confident he ain't rocking fakes. The tester makes his way up Post's neck from piece to piece, and ya gotta see the rapper's reaction when he gets the results!

It's kinda funny ... the guy asks Post how much his Dallas Cowboys bling costs, and PM has no clue!

For those scoring at home ... the Boys' bling is worth a cool $250,000. When ya got Post Malone money, you don't worry about how much you're spending.

We also asked Post about French Montana dropping an album Friday, one week removed from getting out of the ICU ... and Post says the dude's a "f***ing legend."