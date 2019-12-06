Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave Talk Marriage After Dating 6 Days, 'We're In Love'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Talk about moving FAST!!!

Sports reporter Holly Sonders and high-stakes gambler Vegas Dave have only been dating for 1 WEEK ... and they're already dropping L-bombs and talking marriage!

"It's love," Dave told us while out with Holly in Bev Hills ... "We're getting married in Cabo."

Seems like he's joking about the quickie marriage, but they're super into each other and have been virtually inseparable since they started dating last week.

"Our first date was at a strip club in Vegas and it was on Thanksgiving," Holly says with a smile.

"We had a good time," Dave adds ... "We both got our hustle on, we both got our millions so it's like we're a good power couple."

The two have been strip club regulars since they hooked up -- hitting up Crazy Girls in Hollywood this week where they were seen throwing tons of cash at the dancers.

Play video content

"If we spent $15,000 at a strip club last night with no lap dances, we're doing well," Dave explained.

So, what's the plan moving forward ... Dave says he's bringing Holly as his date to the Lakers game, where he spends a FORTUNE to sit in Jack Nicholson's floor seats.

NYP Photography

Dave says he spends more than $20k on those 2 seats -- and usually leaves one empty as a resting spot for his Birkin handbag.

"But, now I get to go," Holly brags.