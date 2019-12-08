Megan Thee Stallion Definitively Declares She's Single, Step Right Up!

Play video content TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping her "Hot Girl Summer" going strong into the winter -- 'cause she says she's unattached ... and ready for a certain type of guy to step up to the plate.

We ran into the MC Saturday in Bev Hills, where she was ready to splurge at Louis Vuitton with a small entourage in tow. Before she went in though, our camera guy asked point-blank ... is it true? Are ya single, Meg??? She doesn't play coy ... confirming with a firm yes.

She'd previously been linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo, but clearly ... they're dunzo.

Getty

Then comes a natural follow-up ... what kind of guy can get her under a mistletoe this year. Check it out -- Megan's not too picky, it seems ... she'll take a good heart and a good laugh.

Another pap on the scene tried shooting his shot right then and there, but it doesn't seem like she was too receptive. Hey, at least he tried ... that's all ya can do sometimes.

Anyway, we got Meg on her way out as well and it looks like she went to town on new gear. She got into a waiting sprinter van, and someone of note hopped in right behind her.