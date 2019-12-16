Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Raged at Nightclub After Beating Broncos

Play video content Breaking News

First, they crushed the Broncos, then Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hit the club HARD ... raging their faces off like they just won the Super Bowl!

Of course, they're FARRRR from the big game ... they beat a struggling Denver team 23-3 in a snowstorm while at home in Kansas City. But, who cares, IT'S WIN RIGHT?!

After the game, Mahomes and Kelce -- and their girlfriends -- hit up a local K.C. nightclub and TURNED ALL THE WAY UP!!

They were dancing, they were singing ... and Patrick's GF, Brittany Matthews, was chugging booze from the bottle while Kelce's GF, Kayla, poured!!!

The Chiefs are now 10-4 and cruising into the playoffs ... where (as of right this second) they're set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

The good news for Patrick ... it seems his girlfriend is out of her sad funk after an alleged incident last week with Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in New England.

As we previously reported, Brittany claims she and Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, had to be moved by security to a safe area because Pats fans were heckling and harassing them.