Lil Pump Drops 'Drug Addicts' from Set Out of Respect for Juice WRLD

Exclusive TMZ.com

Lil Pump decided to forgo performing one of his mega-hit songs out of respect for Juice WRLD ... and honored his late friend instead.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Lil Pump and his team removed the track, "Drug Addicts" from his Rolling Loud Festival setlist in L.A. in light of the circumstances of 21-year-old Juice's death. Fans know it's a track he commonly performs live.

Pump replaced the song -- which glorifies popping pills and abusing illegal street drugs -- with a short tribute. He played Juice's hit single, "Lucid Dreams," along with a video displaying "Rest in Peace" ... while the crowd held their phone lights up.

Lil Pump followed it up with another tribute to XXXTentacion ... who was killed in June 2018.

We broke the story ... Juice WRLD's family addressed his battle with prescription drug dependency. They said his songs about drugs weren't intended to promote using -- but instead to help other addicts who might feel alone in their struggle.

He died after allegedly swallowing a bunch of pills, possibly Percocet, and suffered a fatal seizure.

Clearly, Lil Pump didn't want to be disrespectful, insensitive or offensive to Juice or his family considering all that ... and his pro-drug song was dropped.