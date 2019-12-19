Tekashi 6ix9ine's Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt

Exclusive TMZ.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine deserves to rot in his cell for the holidays AWAY from his loved ones, and he's got even more paying back to do after that ... so says one of his victims.

We talked to Skyy Daniels on the heels of Tekashi receiving his 2-year prison sentence Wednesday -- one of which he's already been completed -- and asked if she was pleased with the outcome. Overall, she says she's not ... but there is a silver lining in her mind.

Play video content TMZ.com

Skyy tells us she's giddy at the fact Tekashi69 won't get to be with his family for Christmas -- something she says she couldn't even do this time last year all because of him.

If you're unfamiliar, Skyy was one of the people who got held up at gunpoint by Tekashi's Nine Trey Blood gang members -- which turned out to be an awful case of mistaken identity. They thought she and her assistant were Rap-A-Lot Records associates ... they weren't.

Skyy detailed the pain and anguish she was put through as a result of Tekashi's actions in her victim impact statement, and she elaborates on that here with us. While Tekashi wasn't one of the guys who robbed her at gunpoint, he was in the car recording the whole ordeal ... something Skyy considers equally as cruel and deserving of a harsher punishment.

Elizabeth Williams

Not only did Tekashi and co. get the wrong people, but it sounds like they left Skyy screwed financially too ... something she says Tekashi should pay for with more than just his time. He already offered to take care of another victim's medical bills, and Skyy wants hers as well.