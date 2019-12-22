Cody Simpson Hangs with Playboy Model, Miley Cyrus Talks Being 'Lonely'

The Image Direct

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are either playing with our hearts before Christmas, or these signs are being misread. Regardless, allow us to ask ... everything alright here?

The Australian heartthrob singer was spotted out Saturday in NYC, walking alongside Playboy model Jordy Murray -- who's actually the December 2019 Playmate. So, yeah -- she's a hottie herself. What's even more curious ... no sign of Miley anywhere for this SoHo stroll.

Speaking of MC, she posted a somewhat cryptic message that spoke about being lonely for the holidays, but it had a positive vibe ... which encouraged folks to love themselves.

In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace... — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019 @MileyCyrus

She finished her heartfelt message with ... "Love always wins!" Seems simple enough, but in light of Cody surfacing with another woman the same day, it sorta reads differently now.

As for when we last saw these two together in public, it appears to have been about two weeks ago in L.A. -- where Cody tagged along with Miley to a youth homeless shelter.

We also know they might be starting a band, but when it comes to social media -- Miley and Cody haven't appeared much together in couple-y photos for a while. The last thing Cody posted with Miley was on Nov. 23, and Miley put something up in late Oct./early Nov.

They started getting romantic soon after Miley and Kaitlynn Carter broke things off, and they were hot and heavy for a minute, especially as Miley underwent some medical procedures.