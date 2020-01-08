Nick Young Inviting D'Angelo Russell to Wedding? 'HAHAHHAHA'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

With Nick Young getting ready to tie the knot to fiancee Keonna Green -- our guy asked an interesting question ... does D'Angelo Russell get an invite to the wedding?!

Nick's response??? "HAHAHAHA!!!"

Look, in a way ... D'Lo is responsible for Nick's upcoming marriage -- because had he not posted that infamous video back in the day, Iggy Azalea and Nick might still be together!

It was messy at the time, but things seemed to have worked out for everybody since.

Nick's happily engaged (that went down over the Christmas break).

Iggy's moved on with Playboi Carti.

And, D'Angelo -- who was teammates with Nick on the Lakers during the video scandal -- was traded away and eventually blossomed into an All-Star.

And, speaking of hoops, Nick -- who's only 34 -- says he's still gunning to get back in the NBA, hopefully in time for the playoffs. Hey, the guy does an NBA ring in his collection.