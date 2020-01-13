Terrell Owens On Julian Edelman Arrest ... 'That's Edelman Being Edelman!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"That's what happens when you feel like you're on top of the world!"

That's Terrell Owens weighing in on Julian Edelman's arrest in Beverly Hills over the weekend -- telling TMZ Sports the Patriots WR clearly feels untouchable.

We broke the story, Edelman was arrested Saturday night for misdemeanor vandalism after cops say he jumped on the hood of a Mercedes-Benz during a night out with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola.

Owens, who knows exactly what it's like to be a top-flight NFL star, didn't seem too shocked by Edelman's alleged actions ... saying, "That's Julian Edelman being Julian Edelman."

Edelman was scheduled to appear and participate in the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game at Pepperdine University on Sunday ... but never showed up. It's pretty obvious why.