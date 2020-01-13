Terrell Owens on Julian Edelman Arrest, 'That's Edelman Being Edelman!'
1/13/2020 6:02 AM PT
"That's what happens when you feel like you're on top of the world!"
That's Terrell Owens weighing in on Julian Edelman's arrest in Beverly Hills over the weekend -- telling TMZ Sports the Patriots WR clearly feels untouchable.
We broke the story, Edelman was arrested Saturday night for misdemeanor vandalism after cops say he jumped on the hood of a Mercedes-Benz during a night out with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola.
Owens, who knows exactly what it's like to be a top-flight NFL star, didn't seem too shocked by Edelman's alleged actions ... saying, "That's Julian Edelman being Julian Edelman."
Edelman was scheduled to appear and participate in the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game at Pepperdine University on Sunday ... but never showed up. It's pretty obvious why.
But, a TON of stars did attend the event -- including Owens -- to help raise money for people affected by the wildfires and the mass shootings in Southern California.
The org. was created last year by Christian Yelich, Mike Moustakas, Ryan Braun, Jared Goff, and Mikey Attansio.
