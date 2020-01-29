Brett Favre Giving Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Advice, I Texted Him Last Night!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Patrick Mahomes is getting a Super Bowl assist from Brett Favre ... who tells TMZ Sports he's already hooking up the Chiefs superstar QB with Big Game week advice!!!

"I sent Patrick a message last night," Favre says.

So, what's the Packers legend's memo? Brett tells us it's simple -- ENJOY THE WEEK!!!

Favre -- a former SB MVP -- tells us he ain't offering X's and O's advice or anything like that (yet), but he is giving Mahomes some tips on how to forever remember his first title game.

"Enjoy yourself," Favre said he told the KC QB. "Soak it in!"

Favre says while the message might seem cliche and short ... he says it's actually necessary -- telling us a lot of dudes NEVER make it back to the title game and regret not enjoying the week more.

Favre, though, says he's betting Mahomes will have plenty more Super Bowl trips in his future ... telling us the 24-year-old is set to "rewrite" the NFL's record books!

Brett also talked to us about his faith in Jimmy Garoppolo heading into Super Sunday ... and he says a game against the Saints earlier this year showed him everything he needed to see to be a believer in the guy.