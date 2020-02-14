Logan Paul Blasts 'Failure' Antonio Brown, Says Fight Talks Have Stalled

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"AB is a man of failure. Just a series of repeated failures."

That's Logan Paul going OFF on Antonio Brown ... saying AB is ducking him when it comes to their proposed celeb boxing match!!

"I'm a man of action," Logan tells TMZ Sports ... "I'm here to make money and win. And, AB is consistently losing and getting rocked by life."

Paul and AB appeared to have an agreement to fight each other this year ... but Logan told us out at Dan Bilzerian’s Angels & Devils Party on Thursday talks have fallen through.

And, when Paul was explaining why ... he basically said it's all Brown's fault.

Of course, AB did seem serious about the scrap at one point in time ... even getting in the ring with a trainer last month to hit the mitts and get his footwork down.

But, Brown seems more focused on getting back in the NFL than fighting YouTube stars these days ... he's been on a huge apology tour, clearly, with the hopes Roger Goodell will allow him back in the league next season.