Chris Johnson Stoked Over Tom Brady-Titans Rumors, 'I'mma Call Him!'

Chris Johnson says he's PUMPED about the possibility of Tom Brady bolting from New England for Tennessee ... telling TMZ Sports he's down to recruit the QB himself!!

"I might have to call him," CJ2K says. "If he wanna come, I might have to call him and say, 'Aye, we need to make this move!'"

Rumors of Tom possibly leaving the Pats for the Titans have been swirling this off-season ... especially because Brady's pal and former teammate, Mike Vrabel, coaches the team.

In fact, Vrabel and Brady were spotted FaceTiming each other just a few days ago during a college basketball game!!!

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman FaceTimed with Titans head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel at a Syracuse game



(via nickpappy8/Instagram)

So, when we asked Chris about the possibility of Tom under center for his ex-Titans squad... he was jacked up about it!!

"Everybody knows Tom is the GOAT," Chris says. "If we can get Tom over there and play a couple years before he retires, you know I definitely wouldn't be against that."

As for what his pitch to Brady would be? Chris says it's simple ...

"It's a loving city, man. It's a great place to be. Great fan base -- the fan base is incredible. Just to be able to bring a Super Bowl there to that city, it would mean a lot. It would be something great."