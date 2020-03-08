Mick Foley Reveals His Favorite WWE Alter Ego ... It Ain't Mankind!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

He's been Cactus Jack, Mankind and even Saint Mick ... but pro wrestling legend Mick Foley says his favorite WWE alter ego isn't any of those guys -- it's someone way more corporate!

"I'm gonna go with 'Corporate Dude Love," Foley tells TMZ Sports ... "Where I got to dance with Mr. McMahon!" That's the first time I've ever given that answer!"

Don't get it twisted ... Foley says he LOVED being Mankind -- especially when he teamed up with a "little known entity named Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson."

"We did some great things together," Foley says.