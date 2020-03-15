Roddy White Blasts Matt Ryan Haters, 'What You Going To Move On To?!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Roddy White says Falcons fans asking the team to move on from Matt Ryan are a bunch of idiots ... telling TMZ Sports, "That's just crazy to me, man!"

"Move on for what?!" White told us out at LAX this week. "What you going to move on to?!"

The 34-year-old QB is still in the middle of a 5-year, $150 MILLION contract ... but there's been a growing rumble from some fans in Atlanta that say it's time to find his replacement.

When we asked White about that Tuesday, he told us he thinks that's crazy, saying, "He owns every [Falcons] record for a quarterback up to this point, which is ridiculous."

"Passing yards, completion percentage, all that stuff. So for people to say that, man, that's just crazy to me, man!"

Ryan had a solid season last year ... throwing for 4,466 yards, 26 TDs and just 14 picks -- but his team went 7-9 for the second straight season.

That's led a lot of people to wonder if Dan Quinn should draft a QB in the 1st round next month ... but White says no way.

"We don't have time for that, man," White says. "We're trying to win Super Bowls."

FYI ... Ryan's star teammate, Julio Jones, agreed with White when we asked him back in January about possibly drafting Tua Tagovailoa.

There's more ... Roddy also explained to us why he thinks the XFL has a real chance to succeed -- and he also clowned the hell out the Rams' rumored new logo.