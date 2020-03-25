NFL's Jon Beason Slams Panthers Over Cam Newton Release, They Did Him Wrong

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jon Beason says his ex-team screwed over Cam Newton ... telling TMZ Sports by releasing the QB so late in free agency, Carolina really hurt his chances of finding a new job.

"It's just unfair for the player who's done so much for the organization," Beason says.

The Panthers tried to trade Cam earlier this month ... but when talks with teams never materialized into a deal, they flat-out cut him Tuesday.

Newton is now free to sign with anybody ... but, as Beason points out, it's so late in free agency, most teams either have the starting QB they want, or they're out of cap room to sign a former MVP.

"Release him prior to free agency!" the ex-linebacker says.

Don't get it twisted ... Jon -- who played with Cam for 2 seasons in Carolina in 2011 and 2012 -- says he still believes the QB will find a new home, and tells us he believes Newton is going to be more motivated than ever to play well.

As for if the Panthers made the right call by switching Cam for Teddy Bridgewater ... Beason certainly doesn't think so, telling us he believes Cam is one of only a handful of QBs in the league capable of winning a ring.

By the way, it seems Cam is motivated to prove Beason right ... 'cause he's already been in the gym training like a man man for the 2020 season.