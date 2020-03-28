Ex-FSU Star Myron Rolle Says COVID-19 Cases Taking Over His Hospital

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Myron Rolle -- the ex-Florida State star who left football to become a doctor -- tells TMZ Sports his hospital is being overtaken by COVID-19 cases ... saying they're "struggling for bed space."

Rolle -- who left a promising NFL career to attend med school in 2013 -- has been working as a neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital ... and tells us things are getting scary when it comes to coronavirus.

"We're right now, struggling for bed space and personnel to take care of the surge and influx of COVID-19 patients that are just knocking down the door," Rolle says.

Rolle says things have gotten so bad ... they've cleared out the entire neurosurgical floor in his building and transformed it into "a COVID-19-only" area.

"They've tried to recruit neurosurgery residents and nurse practitioners to sort of help out in the surge," Rolle says. "So, it's sort of an all-hands-on-deck deal right now."

The most frightening part about Rolle's revelations is Massachusetts has just 2,417 confirmed cases -- nothing compared to what New York, which has nearly 40,000 cases, is dealing with.

But, Rolle tells us he's down to join the efforts in helping sick patients ... saying he believes it's only a matter of time before he gets pulled onto the front lines.

As for the sports world in the pandemic ... Rolle says it wouldn't surprise him if leagues had to take a whole YEAR off, in order to help stop the spread of the virus.

By the way, we asked Rolle about the decision he made to leave football for a medical profession ... and he says he has ZERO regrets about the choice -- even during times like these.